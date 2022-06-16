Dr. Antún offers a minimally invasive procedure that allow to safely and effectively extract biopolymers and silicone injections from patients who have been the victim of illegal practitioners.
MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed Miami-area doctor, Dr. Rafael Antún is continuing his campaign to warn the public about dangerous silicone and biopolymer injections that are sometimes used in certain types of cosmetic procedures. Boasting 35 years of surgical experience, Dr. Antún is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery who is known for his work in becoming the first surgeon performing a procedure known as radical prostatectomy for the recipient of a heart transplant.
Biopolymer Injections and Silicone Injections
Dr. Antún is expressing extreme concern about the use of certain dangerous materials in some types of cosmetic procedures. Unqualified and unethical practitioners are using biopolymers in buttocks, biopolymers, and body, without any consideration of the biopolymer side effects that these dangerous procedures involve.
Dr. Antún has been heavily involved in developing a number of biopolymer removal and silicone injections removal procedures so that patients who have been victimized by unethical practitioners can have these foreign materials removed safely and effectively.
In fact, Dr. Antún has devoted the last 15 years to removing biopolymers for patients who are desperate to return as close as possible to a normal experience of health and a better appearance. He has a passion for closely working with patients so that they can finally achieve the natural beauty that they are seeking.
Dangerous Silicone
Silicone can cause a range of health problems when it comes into direct contact with the human body. In certain cases, silicone can leak from breast implants. There have been cases where a polyurethane foam used in implants entered the body and created a chemical byproduct that is known to cause cancer.
There have also been cases where silicone has been used for various cosmetic applications without appropriate testing. Unfortunately, some women automatically assume that just because a specific practitioner is offering a cosmetic procedure means that they are qualified and that the materials being used are safe within the human body.
Health Hazards of Biopolymers in Body
Biopolymers are non-absorbable substances that are invasively used for aesthetic purposes as body fillers. Unfortunately, these types of materials are not biocompatible, meaning that they are not accepted by the body, which can mount an immune system response, potentially leading to disfigurement.
Biopolymer materials cannot flow freely within the body. As a result, they can damage or destroy fat, muscle, and tissues when the body rejects their presence. Furthermore, biopolymers can travel far beyond where they are initially injected, causing additional deformities and adverse reactions.
Not Approved
The FDA has not approved biopolymer injections. Warnings have been issued for those considering undergoing these injections. One of the main risks of biopolymer injections is that they can harden within the body, making them difficult, if not impossible, to remove. Dangerous injected materials can also spread throughout the body, leading to permanent disfigurement, not to mention increasing the risk of stroke or death.
If you have been victimized by these unethical and illegal injections, it is recommended that you seek out doctors who remove silicone injections, like Dr. Antún. Many patients have benefited from the doctor's post-procedure treatments so that they can more closely resemble the physical ideal that they have been seeking.
Biopolymer Removal Surgery Cost
The cost of an individual patient's biopolymer removal surgery will vary from patient to patient. Dr. Antún recommends that those who have been damaged by biopolymers contact him to schedule an initial consultation. At that time, they will learn how much their individual biopolymer injections removal procedure will cost.
Biopolymer Removal Surgery
When Dr. Antún performs biopolymer removal surgery, his focus is the removal of as much foreign material as possible, along with compromised tissues. The goal is the reversal and reconstruction of any adverse effects or deformities caused by these dangerous injections.
After the completion of the biopolymer removal procedure, uncomfortable and harmful symptoms can be significantly decreased. In addition, the removal of dangerous biopolymers can help prevent the spread of this hazardous material into other parts of the body, even preventing life-threatening conditions.
It is the hope of Dr. Antún that people seeking cosmetic procedures will become aware of the hazards of biopolymers and silicone injections. In the meantime, he stands ready to offer removal procedures that can help restore the appearance and dignity of these victimized patients.
Media Contact
Dr. Rafael Antun, HD Esthetique, 1 3056682853, info@hdesthetique.com
SOURCE Dr. Rafael Antún