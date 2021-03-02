SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board Certified Gastroenterologist, Dr. Rajesh Dhirmalani of the Advanced Gastroenterology Group has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2020. Dr. Dhirmalani joined Advanced Gastroenterology Group in 2008 and currently has privileges at Overlook Medical Center in Summit as well as Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth.
Dr. Dhirmalani holds a Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines College of Osteopathic Medicine and is board certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. He has served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and has been involved in curriculum formulation and has published on a variety of Digestive Disease topics.
Dr. Dhirmalani's specific clinical interests include Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, as well as general gastrointestinal care and colon cancer screening and prevention. He has trained at UMDNJ liver transplant unit and is well versed in the latest endoscopic ultrasound approaches and advanced therapeutics, including hemorrhoidal therapy.
He is proud of having been honored with "Vitals" The Patient's Choice Award, which he is recognized for his expertise and commitment to outstanding patient care. Dr. Dhirmalani enjoys taking time to educate and involve his patients in their own care. He believes every patient is unique and believes individualized care will permeate each patient-doctor relationship that is created.
When not practicing medicine, Dr. Dhirmalani is an avid adventure traveler. In his spare time he enjoys exploring different countries and skiing with his wife and children. He loves to be spontaneous and continue to learn. His latest adventure is learning how to fly an aircraft.
To learn more about Dr. Rajesh Dhirmalani, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drrajeshdhirmalani/
----
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs