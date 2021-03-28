SEATTLE, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ray Besharati is the winner of the Top Dentists™ 2021 award, which affirms his place as a leading dental practice in Issaquah.
The award is an annual list that Seattle magazine releases on the field's best dentists. The publication selected Dr. Ray for the award, highlighting the practice's commitment to excellence.
Ray Besharati D.M.D, M.S., said that success comes down to the synergy of the team approach.
"Our consistent results are based on all of us working together with the same goal in mind. The success of our group practice is only possible by the addition of all the individual successes of our doctors and team."
Dr. Ray has spent more than 20 years carefully building its relationships with members of the local community. The constant interaction between patients and doctors is fundamental to its approach.
Speaking on behalf of the team, Dr. Ray said, "We are honored to be recognized by our peers, and it is a great incentive to all of us to always reach for the best outcome. It pushes us to be true to our commitment to excellence in dental care."
Dr. Besharati currently offers various cosmetic dental treatments, including porcelain veneers, cosmetic dental bonding, dental implants, Invisalign® invisible braces, all-porcelain dental crowns, tooth-colored fillings, and Raviance Teeth Whitening his own patented brand. He is a Platinum provider of Invisalign. Dr. Ray Also specialized in Orofacial pain and TMJ and holds a master of science from USC.
For more information on Dr. Ray Besharati, His team, and the services they offer, please visit http://www.RayBesharati.com. For their office, call (425) 996-0457.
Dr Ray Besharati, http://www.raybesharati.com, +1 4259960457, raybesharati@yahoo.com
