DALLAS, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon, and rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, recently gave a talk at The Aesthetic Society's Rhinoplasty Symposium on management of difficult rhinoplasty cases. Dr. Rohrich's presentation offered insight and professional guidelines based on his extensive experience with complex and especially challenging rhinoplasty patients.
"Rhinoplasty is in a class of its own within plastic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich, who sees a relatively large number of rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty cases. "Not only are you responsible for the surgical planning and performance of the rhinoplasty or revision, but also have to be keenly aware and sensitive to how every patient's unique situation and circumstances may affect that person's self-esteem, identity, and long term quality of life."
In his presentation, Dr. Rohrich advises rhinoplasty surgeons to have open and candid conversations with each patient about the risks and limitations of rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. Dr. Rohrich recommends that surgeons should question the patient carefully to make sure they clearly understand the patient's goals, but also be prepared to turn down patients who may have unrealistic expectations or misconceptions about what is achievable through plastic surgery.
"You must be clear about what you can, and perhaps more importantly, about what you cannot do," explains Dr. Rohrich. "Never promise what you cannot deliver."
Dr. Rohrich also encourages the use of digital imaging as part of the rhinoplasty consultation, a service he offers in his own practice in Dallas, Texas. Patient photographs are edited to visually show a patient what they can reasonably expect as a surgical outcome. Imaging can be useful not only for helping the surgeon communicate what they expect the outcome to be, but also to help the patient make their final decision. "We remind our patients that the imaging is educational in nature and not a guarantee of the surgical outcome."
"It is vital to educate patients on all aspects of the procedure, but never try to sell them on the procedure," says Dr. Rohrich. "Ultimately, the rhinoplasty surgeon needs to provide the patient all of the information they need to make an informed decision for themselves."
About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.
He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published nearly 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a recent best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones.
