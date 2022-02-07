LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Roy Nini is a renowned physical medicine and rehabilitation/pain management doctor who specializes in non-surgical, regenerative therapies to treat orthopedic injuries and conditions. Dr. Nini has earned this prestigious award from Find Local Doctors, as a result of exceptional feedback and reviews from his patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that allows consumers to locate and connect with the most reputable and qualified physicians in their community.
At FullRange Spine & Ortho, Dr. Roy Nini treats a wide variety of orthopedic injuries and conditions, providing advanced pain management plans, using non-invasive, regenerative therapies to avoid the risks of surgery. He offers patient-centric care, with a focus on discovering the underlying cause of the pain and loss of range of motion from a sports, spine or joint injury. Dr. Nini believes that many injuries and conditions can be treated without risky surgical interventions and uses non-invasive, regenerative options such as PRP, A2M, joint injections, spinal decompression, physical therapy, Botox® injections, viscosupplementation, rhizotomy, sympathetic blocks and spinal cord stimulation to help patients find relief from chronic pain and injuries.
"It is such an honor to be recognized as a Top Patient Rated Doctor, and I am dedicated to using the latest advances in non-surgical treatments to assist my patients in restoring their quality of life," says Dr. Roy Nini.
More About Dr. Roy Nini:
Dr. Roy Nini, M.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist in the Los Angeles, CA, area and has over 15 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital of New York. At his practice, FullRange Spine & Ortho, he offers regenerative orthopedic treatments, such as autologous bone marrow concentrate (BMAC) injections for patients suffering from an injury or other condition that brings pain or loss of mobility in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Encino, Montebello, Woodland Hills and Fullerton. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Nini at one of the FullRange Spine & Ortho locations, please visit http://www.fullrangeortho.com or call 855-906-PAIN (7246).
