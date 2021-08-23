NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists' Founder, Dr. Ran Rubinstein, announced that the center will be incorporating FDA approved Voluma and Restylane Defyne as non-surgical treatments for chin augmentation.
Voluma is a non-surgical dermal filler that was previously approved to add temporary volume to the mid-face including cheeks and nearby regions. In a recent approval, the FDA expanded Voluma's usage to include chin augmentation. The filler uses hyaluronic acid in an implantable gel form to add volume to patients ages 22 or older who are seeking additional fullness in the face.
FDA-approved Restylane Defyne also uses a hyaluronic acid base called XpresHAn Technology to create natural-looking chin enhancement and augmentation. Specifically, Restylane Defyne is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate chin retrusion. In patients 21 or older, Restylane Defyne can help to restore balance to facial features through enhancing chin projection.
"Both Voluma and Restylane Defyne are safe and effective non-surgical treatments for chin enhancement," said Dr. Rubinstein. "Incorporating these FDA approved fillers into our practice's offerings is a great step forward for our clients seeking natural-looking and non-surgical chin enhancements."
Chin enhancements have become more popular over the years as non-surgical treatment options like Voluma and Restylane Defyne have been adopted. As patients age, the loss of skin elasticity in the skin can contribute to the chin appearing to recede back, affecting the delicate balance of facial features.
"When we use dermal fillers like these to address the signs of aging, we can appear to reverse years off of a patient's face without anyone knowing what specifically was done. Often, patients report that people comment they look so much younger and refreshed, but that no one can pinpoint for sure what is different. This natural look is always what we strive for," said Dr. Rubinstein.
Patients who are interested in learning more about Voluma and Restylane Defyne for chin augmentation can visit Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists' website at http://www.yourfacemd.com for more information. In addition to chin augmentation, the center offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures for the face and body. Consultations can be booked by calling 845-863-1772 or by completing the form at http://www.yourfacemd.com/contact-us.
About Dr. Rubinstein, M.D.
Dr. Ran Rubinstein is one of the New York area's most celebrated facial plastic surgeons. With double-board certification by the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Rubinstein performs a broad range of laser procedures and cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries for the eyes, face, head, and neck. In addition to serving patients at his practice, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, Dr. Rubinstein has also been dedicated to training future surgeons for the last 15 years as an Assistant Professor at Columbia – New York Presbyterian Hospital.
Media Contact
Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein, yourfacemd.com, 845-863-1772, info@yourfacemd.com
SOURCE Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein