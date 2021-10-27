NEWBURGH, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ran Rubinstein and his staff at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists announced today that their facility has been approved to offer the Qwo™ injectable treatment for cellulite. Qwo™ is the only FDA-approved injectable on the market which is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women.
With Qwo™ treatments, women can expect to achieve a visible reduction in the appearance of cellulite in the course of 3 treatments given 21 days apart over 10 weeks. Qwo™ is a non-surgical treatment that is administered by injections that are believed to work by loosening constricted fibrous bands, helping to redistribute fat cells, and causing a stimulating effect that promotes new collagen growth.
"My staff and I are proud to be one of a few facilities chosen to offer Qwo™," said Dr. Rubinstein. "Given that this treatment is FDA approved and is non-invasive, we expect our clientele to feel very comfortable with this exciting new option to help address one of the most common aesthetic concerns that women have."
Qwo™ injections are done subcutaneously into the fat of either side of the buttocks. In addition to Dr. Rubinstein, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists has a team of expert injectors trained to perform the procedure, which lasts about 10-15 minutes and typically includes a dozen injections per treatment area. The side effects of Qwo™ are mild, including possible bruising, temporary pain or hardness in the area that was injected, and itchy, red, discolored, or warm skin near the injection locations.
One of the unique characteristics of the Qwo™ treatment is that it has been studied more than any injectable treatment assessed by the FDA. Before the FDA granted approval of Qwo™, 1800+ women took part in studies to evaluate the treatment's safety and efficacy.
While weight loss and exercise sometimes help to reduce the look of cellulite on the skin, there has previously been no effective treatment known to eliminate the appearance of cellulite until now. Anyone interested in learning more about Qwo™ is encouraged to visit the practice website at http://www.yourfacemd.com to book a consultation with one of the center's expert injectors.
About Dr. Rubinstein, M.D.
Dr. Ran Rubinstein is one of the New York area's most celebrated facial plastic surgeons. With double-board certification by the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Rubinstein performs a broad range of laser procedures and cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries for the eyes, face, head, and neck. In addition to serving patients at his practice, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, Dr. Rubinstein has also been dedicated to training future surgeons for the last 15 years as an Assistant Professor at Columbia – New York Presbyterian Hospital.
Media Contact
Ran Y. Rubinstein, M.D., Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC, (845) 863-1772, info@yourfacemd.com
SOURCE Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC