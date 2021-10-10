BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Russell Babbitt is a Plastic Surgeon in private practice in Southeastern Massachusetts and is certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery. He offers the full scope of plastic surgery of the breast, body, and face, with a special interest in complex aesthetic breast surgery and revision aesthetic breast surgery.
After receiving his Medical Degree from the University of Massachusetts in 2003, he continued at UMass Medical Center for internship and residency in General Surgery and completed his fellowship in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery there in 2010.
In addition to his clinical experience, Dr. Babbitt has done research in the areas of microsurgery, human anatomy, limb reconstruction, complex models of wound healing, and abdominal wall reconstruction. Dr. Babbitt co-authored a textbook chapter as well as several journal articles and has presented at regional, national, and international conferences.
Dr. Babbitt is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, the New England Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Massachusetts Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is currently an officer for the New England Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Dr. Babbitt's hobbies (other than surgery!) include photography, sculpture, and illustration, but his favorite way to pass time is traveling and exploring the world with his wife and four children.
