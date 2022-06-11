Dr. Neinstein has changed the lives of thousands of women with his now world-famous mommy makeover package.
NEW YORK, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most beautiful joys of life is giving birth to a child. However, for women, the physical after-effects can be life-altering. Jen Melinto of Denver, Colorado, experienced firsthand what seven kids would eventually do to her body. However, she never anticipated the life-changing mommy makeover from Dr. Ryan Neinstein of Neinstein Plastic Surgery was about to afford her.
"I loved my body for allowing me to give birth to seven beautiful children, but I also felt embarrassed of the physical appearance that ultimately followed," Jen said. Mothers can face lingering physical and cosmetic damages such as loose skin, deflated and sagging breasts, core muscle separation, and the accumulation of stubborn fat deposits. Dr. Neinstein has developed a thriving business catering to these women with an array of innovative, life-changing procedures he calls "mommy makeovers."
"Diet and exercise can only go so far when we talk about the deflation of nipples and breasts, resistant fatty deposits, and permanent abdominal muscle separation," said Dr. Neinstein. "We tailor every mommy makeover to each client, and that's why we have the best results in the business," he continued.
The most popular procedure at Dr. Neinstein's practice is the Lipo 360, which Jen received. It involves advanced liposuction to the front and back of the torso and pelvic region, providing exceptional changes to the recipient's entire body. Typically, Dr. Neinstein performs these procedures together with tummy tucks and c-section shelf repairs to produce the pronounced results he is recognized for. "I look better than I did before I had my seven kids, which cannot be stressed enough," Jen emphatically said.
When asked why Jen decided to fly to New York City to receive treatment by Dr. Neinstein, her answer was mostly about safety. "I've read everywhere that Dr. Ryan Neinstein is the surgeon's surgeon, which really stuck with me. If there's a doctor out there that other top doctors trust and use, it seems like a no-brainer to choose that practitioner," Jen said.
Dr. Neinstein is no stranger to safety, certifications, and accolades. He has comprised a team of top-tier, board-certified anesthesiologists in New York City that perform operations alongside him. Dr. Neinstein also serves on the safety committee for the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and has authored multiple continuing education, innovation, safety, and procedural papers used by surgeons around the globe. Dr.Neinstein also boasts some of the best reviews and highest ratings in the world.
As for Jen, she has already pointed her sister to Dr. Neinstein's office. "My sister is receiving a mommy makeover from Dr. Neinstein next week! She's a mom of 2 and is suffering from similar issues I had, and now she's determined to get back to the best version of herself," said Jen.
When asked about the most rewarding part about recreating, resculpting, and giving back confidence to moms across the globe, Dr. Neinstein kept it heartfelt and quite philosophical. "I'm a son, a dad, a new dad, and a husband. People don't understand what women go through medically to keep the human race from going extinct. It's my duty and obligation to renew the confidence of these women so they can continue running the world," said Dr. Ryan Neinstein.
Additional Resources :
- https://medium.com/authority-magazine/dr-ryan-neinstein-of-neinstein-plastic-surgery-5-things-you-need-to-create-a-successful-career-as-4776897ac474
- https://doctor.webmd.com/doctor/ryan-neinstein-5c8dc954-2694-42cd-a212-43dfa8d8d1c3-overview
- https://www.news-journal.com/dr-ryan-neinstein-transforms-life-of-transgender-patient/article_ccdcb69c-f4c3-5cb7-b600-5b37f1c27c9e.html
Media Contact
Ryan Etheridge, Neinstein Plastic Surgery, 1 917-243-5543, ryanetheridgestudios@icloud.com
SOURCE Neinstein Plastic Surgery