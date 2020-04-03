CHARLESTON, S.C., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KOR Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Vikor Scientific, has announced that Dr. Saeed Khan will join its new innovative biopharmaceutical company in Charleston, SC, as President of Research and Development.
I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to join KOR Life Sciences and head the company's research and development organization. I am honored to have been chosen for this important position, especially given the company's renewed focus on discovering and developing transformational new medicines. I am eager to join as the President of Research and Development and build the oncology novel discovery and collaborations to fast-track new innovative therapeutics, biomarkers, and diagnostic tools to market. I look forward to growing KOR Life Sciences into a first-in-class biopharma company. I will be responsible for building a culture centered on collaboration, agility, and partnership. By doing so, I will fulfill the company's vision as a leading global biopharma company focused on innovation and specialty care.
Over the course of my career, I have come across hundreds of people suffering from chronic diseases. It is devastating to see so many people enduring these serious conditions without having access to the proper medical treatment complex diseases. Here in KOR Life Sciences, I am dedicated to making substantial contributions to drug discovery and clinical development to deliver high-quality novel anti-cancer agents and therapeutic for other indications to the clinical arena. I accepted this position as a way of channeling my biomedical knowledge in the field of drug discovery to promote the well-being of people suffering from chronic illnesses around the country and worldwide.
Prior to joining the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Senior Scientist and Johns Hopkins Medicine as a Professor and Director of Drug Discovery in 1999, Dr. Khan received his Doctorate from M.D Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and completed his postdoctoral training in drug discovery at the University of Texas' M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Khan's academic positions include adjunct professor at the Johns Hopkins Medicine and Medical University of South Carolina. He has been issued several patents for his work in cancer research and has published more than 60 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
KOR Life Sciences is located on the same floor of Vikor Scientific's headquarters in the new 22 WestEdge building in Charleston, South Carolina.