Smile expert from Columbus, OH, Dr. Sam Latif, continues his partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in his second year.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning dentist, Sam Latif, DMD, has been providing compassionate and gentle cosmetic dental care to patients from in and around Columbus, Ohio for more than three decades. Dr. Latif has been voted Top Dentist in Central Ohio by his peers 8 years in a row, as published in Columbus Monthly and The Columbus Dispatch. For the past 16 years, he has been named one of America's Top Dentists by the Consumers' Research Council of America and a Leading Physician of the World by The International Association of Dentists. He has also received the highest ranking for general dentists in Columbus on DoctorOogle.com, a website created for and by patients.
He is a diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and a fellow of the Midwest Implant Institute. Dr. Latif was the first dentist in Ohio to perform the new Receding Gum Lift surgery to correct recession and has since treated over 400 satisfied patients with this innovative technique.
Whatever your dental needs, be it a small filling or a whole mouth rehabilitation, Dr. Latif will provide you with the extra time, care, and expertise you deserve at every visit.
Learn more about Dr. Sam Latif by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-sam-latif/
