By Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sandhya Rao has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as chief medical officer. Prior to joining Blue Cross, Dr. Rao was vice president of clinical strategy at Haven, the organization formed by Amazon, JP Morgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway.

"Dr. Rao brings to our company qualities that are vital to our strategy and mission," said Chief Operating Officer Rich Lynch. "Her deep clinical and health plan experience, knowledge of our state's broad provider network, exceptional population health management and member engagement expertise, and insights into what employers want in their health plan will make her an incredibly strong asset to our company's leadership team."

Dr. Rao previously served as senior medical director for population health management at Partners Healthcare, associate medical director of the Mass General Physicians Organization, and as a business analyst at McKinsey and Co. Her clinical experience includes practice in internal medicine, and as a primary care provider at both Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"Blue Cross has long been an innovative leader in value-based care, an advocate for universal access to quality health care, and a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion," said Dr. Rao. "I am looking forward to leading a team of talented, compassionate clinicians as we face unprecedented challenges and opportunities."

