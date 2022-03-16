PHOENIX, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Scott Perkins, MD, of American Vision Partners affiliate, Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center earned the honor of 'Top Doc' in Ophthalmology by Phoenix Magazine.
Scott Perkins is one of the most experienced eye surgeons in the country. He has performed more than 100,000 cataract surgeries, more than 15,000 LASIK procedures and is one of the top three surgeons in volume in the US for ICL surgery. Additionally, he is the first user of the Toric ICL and the PanOptix Trifocal IOL in the Southwestern US.
"I am honored to be recognized by my peers for this award. But the greatest honor is to make my patients happy with their results," said Dr. Perkins.
He is a board-certified ophthalmologist, a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and a founding member of the American European Congress of Ophthalmic surgeons. Throughout his career, he has conducted clinical research in several areas of ophthalmology including intraocular lens technology, the ICL and intraocular medications. He also serves on the Board of directors for Arizona Visionaries, a nonprofit organization that provides cataract surgery in third world countries and enjoys volunteering his time and skills for the benefit of less fortunate people.
His honors include his being recognized by America's Top Ophthalmologists since 2010. However, he says his greatest honor is the trust his colleagues place in him by performing eye surgery on hundreds of eye doctors, their parents, and children.
About Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center
The doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center are recognized leaders in providing state-of-the-art medical and surgical eye care in Arizona for more than 35 years. Doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center use the most advanced technologies and techniques to treat patients at all stages of life. Comprehensive eye health services are provided by nationally renowned specialists in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataract surgery, vision correction, cornea, retina, glaucoma, and oculoplastics. Patients can expect compassionate and convenient care from the doctors of any of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center clinics. For more information, please visit http://www.GoodEyes.com.
About American Vision Partners
American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, and now Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.
