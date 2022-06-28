Dr. Rajamand has received exceptional reviews through reputable online sources which have earned him this distinguished recognition from Find Local Doctors.
CARSON CITY, Nev., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Widely regarded as one of Nevada's best neurosurgeons, Dr. Sina Rajamand treats patients at his state-of-the-art practice Battle Born Brain and Spine, located at 1525 Vista Lane, Suite 100, in Carson City, Nevada. Find Local Doctors has selected Dr. Rajamand for this award as a result of the large volume of five-star ratings and excellent reviews he has obtained from his patients. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area.
Dr. Sina Rajamand and the team at Battle Born Brain and Spine possess the advanced skill and experience needed to provide the very best in all manner of general and specialist neurosurgery preparation and care. Patients requiring complex spine surgery and reconstruction, treatment for brain and spine tumors or advanced treatment for degenerative spine conditions can depend on Dr. Sina Rajamand and his team to provide cutting-edge surgical options using minimally invasive techniques, whenever possible, Other conditions he can address include cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine issues, compression fractures, pituitary tumors, trigeminal neuralgia, carpal tunnel and percutaneous spine surgery.
"It is such an honor to be recognized by Find Local Doctors. I strive to involve my patients in the shared decision-making process to ensure they receive the right treatment, at the right time, in the right way to obtain the best outcomes they deserve."
More About Dr. Sina Rajamand:
Dr. Rajamand has gained extensive experience in spine and brain surgery and specializes in minimally-invasive procedures to minimize risks and speed up patient recovery. With advanced medical training from Columbia University, Midwestern University and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Dr. Rajamand is uniquely equipped to perform a wide variety of neurosurgical procedures. He is a member of numerous professional organizations including, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Congress of Neurological Surgeons, North American Spine Society, American Osteopathic Association and the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Sina Rajamand at Battle Born Brain and Spine to discuss your particular problems and concerns please call 775-445-6622 or visit http://www.battlebornbrainandspine.com.
