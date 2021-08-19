MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hilger Facial Plastic Clinic announced today that their own Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike, a skilled facial plastic, and reconstructive surgeon, has been honored as one of a select group of doctors to appear on the 2021 Minnesota Monthly Top Doctors list. To be selected for the list, doctors must be nominated by their peers who answer the question posed by the magazine, 'If you or a loved one needed medical care, which doctor would you recommend?'
As a partner at The Hilger Facial Plastic Clinic, Dr. Lyford-Pike performs a wide selection of minimally invasive and surgical procedures. This includes everything from administering injectables and various skin treatments to performing reconstructive facial surgeries that change patients' lives.
"We are so fortunate to have found Dr. Lyford-Pike after a long search for the perfect addition to our clinic." Said Dr. Hilger. "It comes as no surprise to us that Dr. Lyford-Pike would be honored as part of the Minnesota Top Doctors list as she is regarded as an extremely talented facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon by fellow physicians in our field." Dr. Hilger went on to say that the clinic expresses "heartfelt congratulations" to Dr. Lyford-Pike for her latest accomplishments.
In addition to her work at The Hilger Facial Plastic Clinic, Dr. Lyford-Pike also performs complex reconstructive head, neck, microvascular, and free flap surgeries at the University of Minnesota. She is also the head of the Facial Paralysis Center at the University of Minnesota, where her focus is on surgical solutions to help patients regain expression after trauma.
"In my reconstructive work, my job quite literally is to help patients smile again. Yet all procedures, including cosmetic treatments, have the ability to positively influence patients' lives and, specifically, their confidence." Said Dr. Lyford-Pike.
Dr. Lyford-Pike continued, "It's an honor to be recognized for my work, especially by my peers of fellow surgeons who understand the ongoing education, research, and skill development that we all undergo to continue to practice at our very best."
To learn more about Dr. Lyford-Pike or to schedule a consultation with her, visit http://www.hilgerfacialplastic.com.
About Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike
Dr. Sofia Lyford-Pike is an accomplished facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with board certification by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and certification by the American Board of Otolaryngology. She studied medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where she also did her residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. She completed the Dr. Peter Hilger M.D. Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and was recently welcomed to The Hilger Facial Plastic Clinic as a partner. Dr. Lyford-Pike is also the mother of 3 sons and is an avid traveler who loves to visit her extended family around the world. Learn more about Dr. Lyford-Pike at https://www.hilgerfacialplastic.com/about/sofia-lyford-pike.
