Philadelphia, PA. - Dr. Stephen Brown of The Perio Group in Philadelphia has been named Top Dentist in the Field of Periodontics for Philadelphia Magazine in 2022. This is the 13th year that Dr. Brown has won the prestigious award, which recognizes excellence in the field in the Southeast Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware areas.
"This prestigious accolade is used to determine excellence in the field, and is a great reference to use when looking to find the right dental practice for you," says Dr. Brown, "Patients can feel confident that they're choosing an established practitioner who's recognized by their peers." According to Philadelphia Magazine, the winners are chosen through an extensive process. "These local experts all earned honors through a meticulous vetting process, starting with a robust peer nomination program. An advisory board made up of highly esteemed practitioners then screened and selected a final list. With expertise in cosmetic dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, pediatric dentistry, dental implants, orthodontics, and more, these specialists can help you get the healthy smile you deserve."
Practitioners are not permitted to pay for entry on the list, "So you can trust that each clinician met the same rigorous standards," according to Philadelphia Magazine. The result is "a trusted, curated guide for any number of specialties, whether it's pediatrics, cardiology or orthodontics." In the Greater Philadelphia Metro and Delaware Valley areas, there has not been any other dentist to win the award for 13 consecutive years. Dr. Brown has been on the magazine's radar for many years, and noted, "Philadelphia Magazine did an experimental trial run issue in the 70's, and I was one of about 15 - 20 dentists selected," says Dr. Brown, "They did not publish another issue until 13 years ago."
From his private practice in Center City, Philadelphia, Dr. Brown specializes in providing periodontal services and dental implants. He started The Perio Group to connect with general dentists throughout the Delaware Valley to provide patients with the most advanced periodontal treatments available. Always an innovator, he was the first periodontist in the area to treat his patients with the Millennium Laser. Dr. Brown is a staunch proponent of progress toward treatment options that are more effective, less painful, and require less time to heal for patients. He not only implements these advanced treatments in his practice, but he also uses his influence to teach and encourage other periodontists to do the same. The Philadelphia Magazine BeWell List of Top Dentists for 2022 can be accessed digitally through this link: https://bit.ly/3MFpqzv
