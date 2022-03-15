NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Dr. Steven Batash is a well-respected gastroenterologist, based in Queens, New York. He has been selected as a 2022 Top Patient Rated NY Gastroenterologist as a result of five-star ratings from patients through reputable online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helping consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area. Dr. Batash created the Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss Center to provide long-term weight loss solutions for those with a BMI of 25 or higher. Many satisfied patients have commented on the unmatched procedural skill, attention to detail and superb bedside manner of Dr. Batash.
At Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss Center, Dr. Batash offers patients many solutions to attain weight loss, including the Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve, Resculpt, Orbera intragastric balloon and Ontrack coaching. As a boutique medical practice, the center offers custom non-surgical alternatives to dieting, exercise and medication that are clinically proven to help patients lose weight and keep it off for good. The Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss Center is a cutting-edge clinic, offering a range of payment plans to choose from, providing patients with availability to world-class expertise at an accessible price. Whether individuals want to lose 10 pounds or 100, the Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss Center has a custom weight loss solution that can help many body types.
"Being recognized with this award from Find Local Doctors is such an honor. I strive to achieve the best possible outcomes and results, creating positive changes in the lives of my patients," says Dr. Steven Batash.
More about Dr. Steven Batash:
Dr. Batash completed his undergraduate education at Columbia University and received his medical degree from NYU School of Medicine. As a board-certified gastroenterologist, he is currently affiliated with NYU Langone Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Batash has been practicing medicine in New York City for more than 30 years and has been featured as a medical expert by NBC News, ABC News and USA Today. He has worked closely with the doctors who pioneered the techniques he practices and has countless success stories of patients in the US, Europe and South America.
Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss Center is located in Queens at 63rd Dr, Suite 1D in Rego Park, NY. To find out more or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.batashmedical.com or call 718-830-0004.
