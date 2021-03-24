SAN ANTONIO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steven M. Schmid, Ph.D. joins the staff of Clinical Trials of Texas, Inc. (CTT) as Sr. Director, Laboratory Strategic Planning & Development to oversee the company's in-house PBMC and lab operations. Dr. Schmid has spent more than three decades in the pharmaceutical and research industries holding senior-level positions at leading biotech companies.
"I am joining the quality-driven team at Clinical Trials of Texas during an exciting time of their growth in studies and facilities," said Dr. Schmid. "I was attracted to this opportunity to build upon the solid foundation and track record to meet the needs of sponsors and the great team at CTT. I look forward to adding value to meet company goals and continue their mission for the benefit of sponsors and patients."
Dr. Schmid is a highly regarded author and presenter with more than 17 years' experience in clinical trials, Phases I-IV in oncology, urologic oncology, small molecules, interferons, monoclonal antibodies, and liposomal agents. He has worked for 7 years with human blood products and PBMC isolation and 25 years with pharmacology studies. In addition, Dr. Schmid has completed four capital buildouts that resulted in fully staffed and equipped lab facilities that he led.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Steven Schmid join our CTT team," said President/CEO Kay Scroggins, RN. "He has developed high-yield PBMC Processing for our site. We look forward to further benefitting from his expertise and the opportunity to work with such a talented researcher."
Clinical Trials of Texas, Inc. (CTT) is a highly awarded and fast-growing, multi-therapeutic site in Texas, founded by Kay Scroggins, RN in 2001. CTT conducts studies across Phases I-IV, working with more than 13 investigators across multiple therapeutic areas such as metabolic disorders, vaccine, women's health, mental and behavioral health.
Media Contact
Cindi Nellis, Clinical Trials of Texas, +1 2109490122 Ext: 192, cnellis@cttexas.com
SOURCE Clinical Trials of Texas