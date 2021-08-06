NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stuart J. Mogul, DPM, FACFAS, located at 1111 Park Avenue, Suite 1B, New York, NY, 10128, provides patients with the most advanced foot surgery procedures that are minimally invasive, have an easy and short recovery and delivers beautiful results. His outstanding reviews through reputable online sources have helped Dr. Mogul earn this prominent award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers easily connect with skilled physicians in their areas that are recognized for their specialties and expertise.
Dr. Stuart Mogul has treated patients from all walks of life, from professional dancers on Broadway to those suffering from debilitating foot and ankle pain that disrupts their everyday life. Dr. Mogul understands that pain in the foot or ankle can cause harm to other parts of the body. The muscles in the body must compensate for the changes people make when dealing with foot or ankle pain. Overcompensation can lead to muscle soreness and fatigue in the knees and back. Dr. Mogul offers relief for foot and ankle pain with conservative or minimally invasive cutting-edge treatment.
Dr. Mogul brings his expertise and skill to provide patients with excellent care and outstanding results. Conditions treated include Achilles tendon conditions, ankle sprains, ankle instability, bunions, flat feet, foot fractures, gout, hammer toe, heel pain, ingrown toenails, plantar fasciitis, tendon injury, and more.
"It is gratifying to receive this award due to the excellent reviews left by my patients. It is such an honor knowing that my patients are not only pleased with their results but that they feel valued throughout their treatment," says Dr. Stuart Mogul.
More About Dr. Stuart Mogul:
Dr. Stuart Mogul is a diplomate of The American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Mogul is an internationally recognized best in class foot surgeon specializing in bunions surgery who is in private practice on NYC's Upper East Side. Dr. Mogul has successfully performed over 16,000 podiatric surgeries. He is an attending physician at Lenox Hill Hospital, Midtown Surgical Center, and The Center for Specialty Care in Manhattan, New York. Dr. Stuart Mogul has over 25 years of experience. He is an expert contributor for many national television programs and publications such as Fox News, ABC News, The New York Times, Self Magazine, ABC's "The View," and WebMD. For More information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Mogul, please visit http://www.footsurgerycenternyc.com or call 212-769-0066.
Media Contact
Dr. Stuart Mogul, Stuart J. Mogul, DPM, FAC FAS, (212) 769-0066, contact@footsurgerycenternyc.com
SOURCE Stuart J. Mogul, DPM, FAC FAS