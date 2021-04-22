DANBURY, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected oral surgeon, Dr. Wladimir Gedeon, provides the revolutionary tooth replacement solution, dental implants, to Danbury, CT. Dental implants mimic the look and function of natural teeth, providing patients with a permanent solution to missing teeth. Dr. Gedeon has years of experience serving the Danbury community and offers a variety of dental implant solutions, including TeethXpress® full mouth dental implants that can be placed in just one appointment.
Missing teeth is a common occurrence among adults today. In fact, research shows that approximately 69 percent of adults age 35 to 44 have lost at least one tooth in their lifetime. Dental implants provide the optimal solution to tooth replacement, giving patients a stable and secure fit that they can rely on. Unlike dentures that slip, click, and reduce biting power, dental implants so closely resemble natural teeth that they both look and function like the original teeth they are replacing.
As an oral surgeon, when Dr. Gedeon places dental implants, it is with precision and skill backed by years of education and experience. To complement his skill, Dr. Gedeon utilizes nSequence® guided dental implant technology, which lets him digitally plan and perform each dental implant placement before treatment begins. This technology allows Dr. Gedeon to identify and avoid any potential problems, and it streamlines the treatment process. In addition to standard dental implants, Dr. Gedeon also offers TeethXpress full mouth dental implants. With TeethXpress, patients can replace an entire mouth of failing or missing teeth in just one day.
Patients who receive dental implants from Dr. Gedeon boast of multiple benefits from this life-changing procedure. Some of the benefits include:
- Restored biting power
- Boosted confidence
- Clear and natural speech
- Enjoying a variety of foods
- Smiling once again
"It's a pleasure to provide Danbury with a reliable tooth replacement solution. Too often, patients suffer with the instability and discomfort of dentures, or the embarrassment of a missing tooth," explains Dr. Gedeon. "It brings me joy to see how my patients' lives are transformed when they can eat, smile, and live the way they did before they lost a tooth."
Those looking for a permanent tooth replacement solution in Danbury, CT can connect with Dr. Gedeon for a dental implant consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.ctdentalimplantcenter.com or call 203-744-1240.
About the Oral Surgeon
Dr. Wladimir Gedeon has provided expert oral surgery to Danbury, CT at his practice, CT Dental Implant Center, for nearly two decades. Dr. Gedeon received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Columbia University, where he graduated in the top 10 percent of his class. He completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery training at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Gedeon has placed thousands of dental implants. He offers a variety of highly skilled treatments, including wisdom teeth removal, bone grafting, and TeethXpress® full mouth dental implants. Dr. Gedeon finds joy in providing revolutionary oral health care, enhanced by industry leading technology, to his Danbury, CT community. To learn more about Dr. Gedeon, CT Dental Implant Center, or the treatments available at this advanced oral surgery practice, visit http://www.ctdentalimplantcenter.com or call 203-744-1240.
