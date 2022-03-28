Drayer Physical Therapy Institute

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic today at 860 Beaver Grade Road, Suite C.

The clinic is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 878-999-9013 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Sarah Dambra earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Regis University. She is certified in blood flow restriction and dry needling and specializes in orthopedics, sports injuries, vestibular rehabilitation/vertigo, TMJ, concussion management and headaches.

Drayer's other area clinics include Pittsburgh-Ross Township, Wexford, Cranberry Township, Allison Park, Pittsburgh-Fox Chapel and Washington. The company has more than 60 clinics across Pennsylvania.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

