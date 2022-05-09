Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

Warren-Champion at 4677 Mahoning Ave. NW

WARREN, Ohio, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened a second local outpatient clinic today at 4677 Mahoning Ave. NW.

The Warren-Champion clinic, as it is known, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 330-409-7901 or visit drayerpt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Chelsea Lengyel earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from the University of Akron and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Youngstown State University.

Her clinical interests include pediatrics and vestibular rehabilitation. She has completed extensive coursework in the Mulligan Concept of manual therapy.

Drayer also operates at 8252 High St. NE, Warren, and has nine clinics throughout the region.

Drayer is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drayer-physical-therapy-opens-second-outpatient-clinic-in-warren-ohio-301542665.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

