GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dream Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gaithersburg is pleased to announce the opening of its pediatric dental office in Gaithersburg, MD. The new state-of-the-art office was designed for children of all ages as well as adolescents. The entire dentistry team is excited to offer their expert services to meet the oral care of children in Gaithersburg, MD, and the surrounding suburban areas.
Patients of Dream Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gaithersburg will have their oral care needs met with the most advanced technology available. The use of intraoral cameras allows the team of dental professionals to accurately, efficiently, and comfortably assess dental needs. The availability of nitrous oxide and in-office oral sedation can further increase the patient's level of comfort.
Keeping kids safe and comfortable is the goal of Dream Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gaithersburg. The office uses equipment that places an emphasis on the overall health and well-being of its patients, including digital radiographs with minimal radiation exposure, ergonomically designed dental chairs, and other pieces of advanced technology. Top-notch, best-in-the-market sterilization equipment further adds to the health and safety of patients.
Dream Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gaithersburg creates a welcoming environment that leads to relaxing and comfortable dental experiences, starting from the moment a patient enters the interactive waiting room. A child-friendly environment and fun-themed multimedia treatment rooms enhance the positive experience, building the foundation for a future of lifelong dental health. The dental team strives to make every child's dream smile come true.
Along with the official opening, the practice also launched a new website: https://www.pediatricdentistrygaithersburg.com. The goal of the website is to provide updated information to patients, as well as provide an easy way to connect with the office. Families can visit the website to meet the dental team and gain a deeper understanding of the services provided.
About Dream Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gaithersburg
Dream Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gaithersburg is a brand new dental office specializing in the oral care of children and teens. The dental office's services include:
- Preventive & Diagnostic Dentistry: Comprehensive oral exams, dental prophylaxis (cleaning), fluoride treatment, silver diamine fluoride (SDF) application, digital X-rays, intra-oral cameras, dental sealants, oral habit cessation counseling, and oral hygiene instructions.
- Restorative & Cosmetic Dentistry: Local and topical anesthetic (numbing), composite (tooth-colored) fillings, stainless steel crowns (posterior teeth only), all-composite strip crowns, pulpotomy and pulpectomy (baby root canal), extractions, space maintainers, custom athletic mouthguards, nightguards, and cosmetic restorations for fractured or discolored teeth.
- Sedation Dentistry: Nitrous oxide (laughing gas), in-office conscious oral sedation, and hospital dentistry (general anesthesia).
- Emergency appointments are available. Emergencies include tooth pain relief, infection, or trauma.
To learn more about Dream Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gaithersburg or to request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.pediatricdentistrygaithersburg.com or contact the office at (301) 327-1003 or via email at info@dreamsmilespd.com.
Dream Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Gaithersburg is located at 818 W. Diamond Avenue, Suite 220, Gaithersburg, MD 20878.
