DrFirst creates unconventional technology solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. Nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 120,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 275 EHRs and HIS, and more than 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada use DrFirst to improve workflows, expedite secure collaboration, and drive better patient outcomes. Visit www.drfirst.com or @DrFirst. (PRNewsfoto/DrFirst)