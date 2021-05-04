DrFirst creates unconventional technology solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. Nearly 300,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 100,000 prescribers, nearly half the EHRs in the U.S., and more than 1,400 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada use DrFirst to improve workflows, expedite secure collaboration, and drive better patient outcomes. Visit www.drfirst.com or @DrFirst. (PRNewsfoto/DrFirst)