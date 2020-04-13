PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, with 11 centers in the greater Philadelphia market, is making drive-up COVID-19 testing easy for patients. vybe is encouraging patients to use virtual visits when they feel they've been exposed or are experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. After a safe video assessment by a vybe clinician, patients may receive a referral for a quick drive-up COVID-19 test at the nearest vybe location.
"We're approaching the peak of this pandemic in the Philadelphia area and it's critical that people with symptoms or other health concerns seek care and advice from a medical expert," said Peter Hotz, vybe urgent care's president and CEO. "Telemedicine provides a safe and convenient way for patients to receive high quality care and limit their community exposure. We're encouraging patients who feel they need COVID-19 testing to start a video visit with us."
COVID-19 testing is available seven days a week for patients who have completed a virtual visit with a vybe clinician. Patients visit vybe's website www.vybe.care to begin the virtual urgent care visit from any location within Pennsylvania, using a web-enabled device (computer, tablet, smart phone.) During the telemedicine visit, the vybe provider will listen to patient concerns and symptoms and recommend next steps for care. If a patient needs a COVID-19 test, vybe will schedule an appointment for drive-up testing at one of vybe's locations throughout Greater Philadelphia.
vybe urgent care locations continue to see patients safely through advance online check-in and pre-entry coronavirus screening. Patients are escorted from the front door to a sterile exam room without the risk of contacting other sick patients. vybe urgent care delivers compassionate care for a wide range of ailments, such as: illnesses, injuries, stitches, x-rays, physical exams, vaccinations and lab testing, including COVID-19.
From the beginning, vybe's goal has been to deliver quality healthcare to all neighborhoods in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. That has become a shared belief of the over 100 clinicians and employees who work for vybe urgent care throughout the Philadelphia region. Virtual visits will ensure that everyone has access to quality, convenient healthcare, even during these unprecedented times.
To learn more about vybe's new video visits, COVID-19 testing and to see current hours, visit vybe.care/video-visits.
