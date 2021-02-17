TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standardization is an integral step in improving the clinical trial design and build process. In addition, organizations are looking to leverage technology solutions to effectively manage and automate metadata processes. But what are the driving factors, challenges and important considerations for those looking to modernize their approach to clinical trial design and build?
In this webinar, Formedix explores these considerations and discusses the role of metadata standardization in end-to-end trial design. Alongside the vendor perspective, participants will hear real-world insights from global biopharmaceutical company UCB. Panelists will share their experience and ongoing journey to achieve standardization – in particular, the role of technology in achieving metadata automation. You'll benefit from UCB's first-hand experience, including effective strategies, avoiding the pitfalls, and best practices for driving standardization through a clinical metadata repository (MDR).
Join Gilbert Hunter, Customer Success Manager, Formedix; Stayce Murray, Head of IT, Digital Clinical Development, UCB; and Cindy Stroupe, Senior Principal Statistical Programmer, UCB in a live webinar on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 12pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Driving Standardization in Clinical Trial Design and Build: UCB's Metadata Automation Journey.
