ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrOwl, a HIPAA-compliant medical platform built on patented technology that empowers patients to access, understand, and share their medical histories, is pleased to announce it is a multi-award winner in the 2021 International Best in Business Globee® Awards. DrOwl was named a Silver Globee award winner for Startup of the Year, and also received awards in multiple additional categories.
"Winning these awards clearly demonstrates the need for a speedy adoption and the ability to share medical records on-demand from a patient perspective. We are proud that DrOwl's free app which empowers people to better understand their health, has been named a multi-award winner in the Globee Awards", said Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-Founder of DrOwl. "As an organization, we are driven to help patients access and share their health records to help improve outcomes, quality of care, and costs. Because we know that understanding your health can lead to better outcomes for everyone."
The coveted annual International Best in Business Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.
Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/winners/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About DrOwl
DrOwl is a HIPAA-compliant platform used by both patients and providers to empower people to better understand their health. Healthcare records belong to the patient. Patients can access them for free on DrOwl and learn more about their health. Connect to thousands of medical providers, including Medicare and Medicaid, and receive a combined health report summary that can be shared with caregivers, providers, and family. One health record, infinite uses.
DrOwl uses interoperability and metadata to help providers improve care and reduce costs. The platform has interoperability with most EHR systems and requires minimal resources from providers and payers. Harness the power of AI to generate population health metadata from patients' health records with the ability to look at patients by conditions, medications, and demographics, inside a powerful analytics dashboard that can help better understand patient populations. DrOwl helps providers meet Cures Act requirements, with one portal for the delivery of EHRs to patients.
DrOwl Media Contact:
Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
Phone: 240-370-7036
Media Contact
Brooke Greenwald, DrOwl, 240-370-7036, brooke@cornerstonepr.net
SOURCE DrOwl