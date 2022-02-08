A high resolution microscopic image of a neutrophil extracellular trap (NET). Neutrophils (colored green) are white blood cells that help the immune system fight off invaders. Neutrophils can commit suicide and spill out DNA and chemical signals into a sticky network of filaments (colored yellow). These networks or NETs can recruit additional neutrophils. Having too many neutrophils can lead to tissue damage. Image: Jose M. Adrover/Egeblad lab/CSHL, 2022