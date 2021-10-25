TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pharmaceutical industry is moving towards custom devices to provide more value-added features for patients and end-users. Contract manufacturers with a full spectrum of services are better positioned to allow their pharmaceutical partners to simplify vendors and, subsequently, their supply chain, resulting in the need for fewer quality and regulatory validations, as well minimizing cargo hold-ups by requiring less overall transportation.
To maintain the integrity of drug products and minimize the introduction of counterfeit drugs in the marketplace, cold chain storage and serialization/aggregation are increasingly required. As the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) is phased into manufacturing operations, contract manufacturers will be required to implement unit-level traceability into their manufacturing processes within the next few years.
At Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, our quality management systems are the backbone of our business, governing all we do regarding drug handling and even plastics molding, from temperature-controlled storage to automated process assembly to serialization. We will discuss how we married the requirements of DQSA and the needs of the pharmaceutical industry into our legacy of quality manufacturing to create the infrastructure to provide multiple facets of drug-device/combination product manufacturing, including cold chain storage and serialization.
Join experts from Phillips-Medisize, a Molex Company, Becky Anderson, Principal Pharma Engineer and Brian Ehret, Solutions Architect, in a live webinar on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Drug Handling Capabilities and Serialization Support.
