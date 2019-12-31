DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Patent Database Subscription: Drugs in Development" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This subscription was created to answer a simple question: When do drug patents expire? Your needs evolve as the industry keeps changing. Since then dozens of additional datasets have been added by aggressive adaptation based on your needs.
This subscription for the Drugs in Development portion of the database offers information on:
- Drug Candidates in Phase I-III Clinical Trials
- US & International Patents, including Active and Expired Patents in 134 Countries
- Clinical Trials
- API Vendors
Global biopharmaceutical markets face constant change. To remain competitive you need to anticipate what's next. If you are expanding into new markets, looking inward for growth opportunities, or seeking to improve your current activities and need to find information quickly, this subscription can help.
With a single click, you can find answers to complex questions such as:
- Which drugs have no patents and no competitors?
- What are all the patents covering any given dosage form (e.g. injectables)?
- What is the earliest generic entry opportunity date for a drug with dozens of patents?
The subscription focuses on delivering the greatest value and lowest cost by directing attention to high-impact problems, giving you the relevant information you need.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckk06h
