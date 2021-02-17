LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drug Rehab Services continues to promote the accessibility of substance use treatment during the pandemic, as drug overdose rates surpassed record levels in 2020. Drug Rehab Services focused on expanding outreach to promote early intervention and addiction treatment with individuals at the highest risk for overdose. Overdose deaths were already increasing in the months preceding the pandemic. In the 12 months ending in May 2020, over 81,000 overdose deaths occurred in the United States.
Drug Rehab Services, an addiction treatment referral agency, invested more time and resources to push awareness that drug rehab centers were still accessible and available during the pandemic. At the end of 2020, the CDC issued recommendations to public health professionals and other community partners. These recommendations focused on taking the appropriate action to expand awareness about treatment accessibility, early intervention to prevent overdose and improve detection of overdose outbreaks.
During the first half of 2020, the United States set a record for drug overdose deaths. Most states took drastic steps to limit the spread of the virus. The restrictions, isolation, and social distancing made it difficult for recovering addicts and drug users to access needed services. Reports of increasing overdose deaths were seen coming from most regions of the country. Drug rehab centers and drug detox programs continued to operate, yet many families were not aware they were open.
Drug Rehab Services focused on increasing awareness through promotional campaigns spreading information about overdose prevention, detection, and drug rehab accessibility during the pandemic. "Throughout much of 2020 and going into 2021, we continued to focus on telling families not to delay accessing drug rehab, being aware of overdose, and early intervention", said Marcel Gemme, owner of Drug Rehab Services. "The CDC recommendations released in December of 2020 highlighted the need for drug rehab and overdose prevention, reassuring us we went in the right direction."
Substance abuse treatment centers and drug detox programs continue to operate following CDC guidelines with COVID-19 safety protocols. Families and addicts can still access drug rehab, drug detox, and services for overdose prevention. The measures taken at the national, state, and local levels to address the pandemic had unintended consequences for substance use and overdose. However, Drug Rehab Services will continue to promote overdose prevention and detection and addiction treatment accessibility during COVID.
Media Contact
Marcel Gemme, Drug Rehab Services, +1 5142683367, marcel@drug-rehab.ca
SOURCE Drug Rehab Services