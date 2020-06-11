NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Eye Syndrome: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028
Dry eye syndrome (DES), also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), is a multi-factorial disease of the eye characterized by dryness, decreased tear production, or increased tear film evaporation.Patients with DES experience symptoms of discomfort, such as visual disturbance and tear film instability (Lemp and Foulks, 2007).
Middle-aged and elderly people are most commonly affected because of the high prevalence of contact lens usage, systemic drug effects, autoimmune diseases, and refractive surgeries (Toda et al., 2001; Schaumberg, Sullivan and Dana, 2002; Glasson et al., 2003; Schaumberg et al., 2003).
The analyst epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and reports to build the forecast for the total and the diagnosed prevalent cases of DES in the 9MM. epidemiologists applied the prevalence of DES drawn from the above sources to each country's population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed prevalent cases for DES.
The following data describes the epidemiology of DES. In the 9MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of DES from 144,962,089 cases in 2018 to 162,461,992 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.21%. In 2028, China will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DES in the 9MM, with 61,680,272 diagnosed prevalent cases, and whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases with 1,855,079 cases. In the 9MM, the total prevalent cases of DES are expected to increase from 417,103,544 cases in 2018 to 466,531,434 cases in 2028, at an AGR of 1.19%.
- The Dry Eye Syndrome Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Dry Eye Syndrome(DES) in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, and India).
- The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed prevalent and total prevalent cases (including both diagnosed and undiagnosed cases) of DES.
- The diagnosed prevalent cases of DES are segmented by sex, severity (mild, moderate, and severe), and age (18 years and older).
- The total prevalent cases of DES are segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe).
- The DES epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.
