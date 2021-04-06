JUNO BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, recently celebrated its 30 year anniversary. Since its founding in a Colorado basement by three brothers in 1991, DSS, Inc. has anticipated and facilitated enormous change in the healthcare industry.
Joe, Mark and Ron Byers knew three decades ago that the healthcare industry's reliance on paper was unsustainable. Digitized records shared via computers have revolutionized healthcare, empowering providers and protecting patients. Without the right technology partner however, this transformation has often bedeviled providers and frustrated patients.
DSS, Inc. has grown into a more than 600 employee company and a Healthcare Informatics 100 award winner by diving in and understanding client technology needs. This deep, hands on experience and understanding allow DSS, Inc. to help clients make the transition to person-centered care. The company focused on innovation from the very beginning, creating solutions that improved revenue cycles, regulatory compliance, interoperability – and, above all, patient care.
DSS, Inc. employees and partners include experienced clinicians and Veterans who work closely with customers every step of the way. Since 1994, the company has been providing and sustaining solutions for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Today, every VA Medical Center uses at least 10 DSS solutions across clinical and business service lines. DSS, Inc. supports VHA's transformation to deliver high-reliability health care and helps with multiple complex challenges such as the VA's EHR modernization program.
"Today marks a powerful milestone for all of the family at DSS," said Mark Byers, president of DSS, Inc. and a 2021 FedHealth IT 100 awardee. "We've seen an enormous amount of change in the healthcare industry over the past 30 years – everything from straight digitization of text to software-enabled visualization tools. Healthcare IT has not always lived up to its promise of enhancing the care received and making it more efficient. We understand the unique workflows of healthcare delivery and ensure that our software solves customer problems. Our success over the years is due to those customers and every one of our hard-working employees."
DSS, Inc.'s experience from its decades of support for the VA, the nation's largest healthcare system, has allowed it to grow into providing solutions for commercial healthcare providers.
An example of continuing innovation is its Juno EHR solution, which is the company's new electronic health record that provides enhanced usability, interoperability, security, and efficiency. It transforms the EHR from a source of frustration into an integrated feature of any clinical setting.
In addition, the company recently launched Juno RxTracker, which offers smarter, faster and safer ePrescribing for all medications, including controlled substances.
Designed by clinicians for clinicians, Juno RxTracker offers streamlined ePrescribing that empowers physicians to rapidly prescribe with ease, according to their unique workflows via desktop and mobile app. It also offers a concierge-set up for allowing providers to be quickly and easily up-and-running on the solution.
