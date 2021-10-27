TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech-enabled, hybrid clinical trial designs can be extremely advantageous for digital therapeutics (DTx) studies. As DTx interventions are typically deployed in chronic conditions and home settings, remote trial designs and approaches are ideal for DTx.
In this webinar, Castor experts discuss the importance of prioritizing an integrated patient experience and the power of interoperability in DTx clinical trials. By carefully architecting the interplay between a sponsor's DTx technology and their eClinical infrastructure, the cost of launching and conducting subsequent trials can be greatly reduced, while enhancing or improving the patient experience.
What you'll learn:
- How to create an integrated patient experience by leveraging the right eClinical technology
- Strategies to implement a lightweight patient experience and considerations for study design to accelerate deployment
- In-depth review of real-world case studies that reduced trial timelines and cost by optimizing both the site and patient experience
Join Kimberly Tableman, Chief Clinical Development Officer at Castor and Sabrina Taylor, PhD, Head of Clinical Trials at MedRhythms, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 1pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit DTx Clinical Trials: Interoperability and the Power of Remote Trial Designs.
