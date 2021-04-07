(PRNewsfoto/DTx Pharma)

(PRNewsfoto/DTx Pharma)

 By DTx Pharma

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, announced today that Arthur T. Suckow, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings along with Denise Bevers, Chief Operating Officer, at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12, 2021.  

About DTx Pharma

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company based in San Diego, CA creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. The company's proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells, and other specialized cell types. To advance the FALCON platform toward and into clinical development, DTx has raised more than $100M in combined investment from several of the world's leading healthcare investors including RA Capital Management and Access Biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and research foundations such as the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF). To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on LinkedIn and Twitter @DTxPharma.

Contact:

Company:

Denise Bevers

Chief Operating Officer

619-723-6476

dbevers@dtxpharma.com 

Media:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

858-366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtx-pharma-to-participate-in-the-2021-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301264077.html

SOURCE DTx Pharma

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.