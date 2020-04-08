BRENTWOOD LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Platform Well.Org has released a seven-part documentary series titled "Gateway to Health: Healing Secrets of the Oral Biome" featuring dual-board certified periodontist Dr. Alina Krivitsky of the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal and Implant Therapy. The series investigates the crucial connection between oral health and overall health, and the effects of oral diseases on the body's ability to function optimally.
As a Dual-Board Certified periodontist, Diplomate of both the American Board of Periodontology and the American Board of Oral Implantology, and a Clinical Associate Professor at USC's Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry in the Department of Advanced Periodontics, Dr. Krivitsky shares her years of experience and education with viewers in all seven episodes.
"The oral cavity is like a mirror into the body, demonstrating the shocking truth behind how prominent the connection between the mouth and overall health and diseases are. Chronic diseases often start in the mouth, as the bacteria found in plaque has been linked to diabetes, heart disease, and cancers. As a periodontist who specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of periodontal disease, it is my obligation to share the truth behind these connections to help create a healthier society," says Dr. Krivitsky.
The series explores the cutting edge-science and comprehensive research behind the deliberate interconnection of the mouth and body. Dr. Krivitsky speaks alongside medical experts, healthcare providers and dental specialists who discuss their research on the adverse effects oral conditions can have on blood health and pregnancy, as well as on the development of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
