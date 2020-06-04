ROSEMONT, PA, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Duchesnay USA, a pharmaceutical company that specializes in women's health, is proud to announce the launch of a new video titled Straight Talk: Sex and the Menopausal Woman. Produced in collaboration with FabOverFifty, a leading online platform for women over 50, this video is the latest in a series of videos offered by Duchesnay USA to educate women about moderate to severe vaginal dryness and dyspareunia due to menopause.
During menopause, most women expect to experience hot flashes and mood swings, many are surprised by two lesser-known menopause symptoms: vaginal dryness and dyspareunia (painful sex). These symptoms are the result of changes in the bladder, vulva and vagina due to falling estrogen levels during menopause. Known as Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), these changes can have a significant impact on a woman's health and well-being. Unfortunately, women are often reluctant to discuss such intimate symptoms with their doctors and therefore do not receive the safe and effective treatment they deserve.
That is why Duchesnay USA and FabOverFifty partnered to produce this informative video. Available at both Osphena.com and FabOverFifty.com, the 18-minute video features Dr. James A. Simon, Director, IntimMedicine Specialists, and Dr. Barb DePree, gynecologist, menopause care specialist and paid spokesperson for Duchesnay USA, and aims to provide women with important information about moderate to severe dyspareunia and vaginal dryness, what causes these symptoms and their treatment options, all in the privacy of their own homes.
According to Dr. Simon, "Unlike hot flashes and mood swings, women often do not recognize dyspareunia and vaginal dryness as real medical conditions that require treatment. They may believe that these symptoms will go away over time or get better on their own. In fact, these symptoms are chronic, meaning that without treatment, they won't go away and may even get worse."
The video also features two brave women who were willing to share their experiences with painful sex. The two candidly explain the impact their symptoms had on both their self-esteem and their intimate relationships. They also describe why, after talking to their doctor, they chose Osphena® (ospemifene) to treat their symptoms. Osphena® is a prescription oral pill that treats moderate to severe painful intercourse and/or moderate to severe vaginal dryness, both symptoms of changes in and around the vagina due to menopause.
Please see below for Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning regarding endometrial cancer and cardiovascular disorders, and full Prescribing Information. Possible side effects include hot flashes, vaginal discharge, muscle spasms, headache, excessive sweating, heavy vaginal bleeding and night sweats.
Dr. DePree adds, "This video is especially important because even women who find the courage to discuss their symptoms with their doctor often don't get relief — either because they find topical products messy and inconvenient or because they have concerns about the safety of hormone-based options. We want women to know that a non-hormonal, once-daily oral treatment option is available."
"Through projects like this video and collaborations with organizations like FabOverFifty, who share our commitment to women's health, Duchesnay USA maintains its commitment to making a difference in women's lives by providing both education and safe and effective treatment options for the health concerns they may face at every stage of their lives", affirmed Duchesnay USA's General Manager, Dean Hopkins.
Duchesnay USA recently made it possible for women visiting the Osphena website to request a virtual appointment with an independent healthcare provider. As vaginal symptoms related to menopause can be a sensitive topic, providing women with the possibility of having this conversation with a healthcare provider in the comfort and privacy of their own home could help reduce the barrier.
Please see below for Important Safety Information and for more information, visit Osphena.com and Duchesnay USA.com
About Duchesnay USA
Duchesnay USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. The company focuses on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Duchesnay USA also commercializes a broad portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at various stages of their lives. For more information, visit duchesnayusa.com.
About FabOverFifty
FabOverFifty embraces it all: Her fashion and beauty, sex and relationships, health and wellness, career and passions. It relates to the changes in her body, her attitude and her direction with intelligence, originality, humor, class, and style.
FabOverFifty's exclusive interviews with experts across the board, and first-person stories about everything from plastic surgery to sexual experiences give the site its spirit and energy.
Important Safety Information Including Boxed Warning and Indication
Indication: What is Osphena®?
Osphena® is a prescription oral pill that treats moderate to severe painful intercourse and/or moderate to severe vaginal dryness, both symptoms of changes in your vagina, due to menopause.
Most Important Information you should know about Osphena®
WARNING: ENDOMETRIAL CANCER and CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS
Osphena® works like estrogen in the lining of the uterus (endometrium), but can work differently in other parts of the body. Taking estrogen alone or Osphena® may increase your chance for getting cancer of the lining of the uterus. Vaginal bleeding after menopause may be a warning sign of cancer of the lining of the uterus. Your healthcare provider should check any unusual vaginal bleeding to find out the cause, so tell him or her right away if this happens while you are using Osphena®.
Osphena® may increase your chances of having a stroke or blood clots.
You and your healthcare provider should talk regularly about whether you still need treatment with Osphena®.
Call your healthcare provider right away if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, changes in vision or speech, sudden new severe headaches, and pains in your chest or legs with or without shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue.
Who should not take OSPHENA®?
Osphena® should not be used if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, have or have had certain types of cancers, have or have had blood clots, had a stroke or heart attack, have severe liver problems, are allergic to Osphena® or any of its ingredients, or think you may be pregnant. Tell your healthcare provider if you are going to have surgery or will be on bed rest.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS
Serious but less common side effects can include:
- stroke
- blood clots
- cancer of the lining of the uterus
Less serious, but common side effects include:
- hot flushes or flashes
- vaginal discharge
- muscle spasms
- headache
- excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis)
- heavy vaginal bleeding (vaginal hemorrhage)
- night sweats
Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines and supplements you take, as some medicines may affect how Osphena® works. Osphena® may also affect how other medicines work.
Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Please read Patient Information for Osphena® (ospemifene) tablets, including Boxed Warning in the full Prescribing Information.