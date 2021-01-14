Dugri(TM) Announces Launch of "Psychological PPE" Mobile App to Help Address Unmet Mental Health Needs of Frontline Healthcare Workers

- Dugri Protocol Helps Frontline Workers Stay Strong, Perform Well Throughout Crises by Connecting With Others "In The Trenches" Facilitating Mutually Supportive Real-Talk Dialogue - - Globally Battle-Tested and Proven Effective by Military Special Forces and More Than 100,000 First Responders, Healthcare Professionals, and Civilians -