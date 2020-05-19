WASHINGTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's here. Dulles Glass, Inc. launches Glass Guard, "a permanent glass screen solution designed for businesses that need to create a COVID-19 barrier to protect their employees, customers and patients from the coronavirus and other germs."
In the last few weeks, Dulles Glass, Inc. engineered a glass shield that is made for almost any business, but specifically for desktops, countertops, cash registers, and other high-traffic areas. Glass Guard is much more than just a glass barrier. It will drastically minimize the exposure of germs and manage social distancing for any business. It is self-standing and fabricated from a safety-tempered glass with polished edges that is non-porous and easy to install. Chrome-powered quoted brass clamps attach the glass together and securely fasten the glass to a counter space for maximum safety. The six-inch opening at the bottom of the guard creates a perfect way to exchange paperwork, products, credit cards, etc.
Glass Guard can be fabricated to any size and installed in record time for all businesses in the DMV area. For a business in need of a glass barrier, simply request a free quote and measurement appointment with Dulles Glass, Inc. at its local website dullesglass.com or visit its showroom locations during business hours:
Dulles Glass, Virginia
7610 Doane Drive
Manassas, VA 20109
Phone: (703) 361-9994
Showroom Hours
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Dulles Glass, Maryland
11300 Veirs Mill Rd.
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Phone: (301) 933-3999
Showroom Hours
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Glass Guard can also be purchased online at dullesglassandmirror.com. Choose the Glass Guard from two different glass thicknesses and sizes up to 60" wide and 42" high for U.S. nationwide delivery.
Founded in 1972, Dulles Glass is a privately held company offering a large variety of high-quality glass and mirror products for residential and commercial uses that are custom-fabricated in its own plant in Manassas, Virginia. Today, Dulles Glass leads the DMV area with custom-fabricated glass shower doors, mirrors, glass tabletops, shelves, backsplashes, hand railings, and much more – providing seamless project experiences across all Dulles Glass products – and offers free measurements and installation services to its customers. Dulles Glass also offers a large variety of pre-made and customizable products through its online store dullesglassandmirror.com.
Dulles Glass' more than 100 employees are dedicated to providing the best customer experience, using the newest technologies on the market. Timeless, Elegant, Smart.
Media Contact:
Dulles Glass, Manassas, VA
Nancy Hessler-Spruill
PR MANAGER
(703) 361-9994
nancy@dullesglass.com
www.dullesglass.com
Related Images
glass-guard.jpg
Glass Guard