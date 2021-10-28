CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuneGlass Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm focusing on partnering with entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the formal launch of LifeFlow Partners, a physician-owned, private equity-backed endovascular practice partnership led by Dr. Hyung Kim as CEO.
Created by a team of physicians, private equity, and management consulting professionals who have a combined 100 years of experience in healthcare, LifeFlow Partners provides a unique model for independent endovascular and interventional physicians to improve the operational and economic performance of their practices to further advance patient care and to maximize value.
"We created LifeFlow Partners to provide endovascular physicians around the United States a better way to optimize and monetize the value of their practices," said Dan Hosler, DuneGlass Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner and Co-Founder of LifeFlow Partners. "As opposed to traditional exit options, the LifeFlow Partners model enables physicians to maintain clinical and operational autonomy without standardization or productivity requirements."
LifeFlow Partners' Key Value Proposition for Practices:
- Anticipated higher valuation (2-3x) at exit as part of a larger entity
- An experienced management team that has built and exited multiple platform businesses in the healthcare industry, totaling over $1 billion
- Proven toolkit of cost savings and operational improvements to optimize and grow the practice and improve economics
- A community of successful and like-minded independent endovascular groups to share ideas and best practices
Spearheading LifeFlow Partners is Dr. Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, a board-certified internist and physician executive who brings over 20 years of experience in operational and financial performance transformation to the LifeFlow team. Prior to co-founding LifeFlow Partners, Dr. Kim served as President of Mercy Health Saint Mary's, an $800 million health system within Trinity Health. In the years before that, Dr. Kim was a leader of the healthcare practice at McKinsey & Co., was the Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, CEO of SIU Medicine, and was on the senior leadership team at Ascension Health.
"Outpatient endovascular care is important to the health of communities because it delivers top quality outcomes, offers smoother access, and is more cost-effective," said Dr. Kim. "I'm excited for LifeFlow Partners to bring together and empower the field's leading independent practitioners."
LifeFlow Partners is based in Chicago and seeks to partner with best-in-class practices around the United States. Visit http://www.lifeflowpartners.com to learn more.
About LifeFlow Partners
LifeFlow Partners is a new generation of Management Services Organization composed of best-in-class endovascular and interventional practices that deliver top-tier clinical outcomes. LifeFlow is collectively owned and governed by physician founders and members, leveraging decades of healthcare, management consulting, and private equity experience to employ the tools that maximize care delivery and practice value. Contact us at Partner@LifeFlowPartners.com to learn how we can help optimize your practice through Physician-Owned Private Equity, or visit http://www.lifeflowpartners.com
About DuneGlass Capital
DuneGlass Capital was founded to help healthcare companies realize their full potential. With a combined three decades of experience including multi-unit operations, private equity deal structuring, and healthcare business strategy, the founders of DuneGlass Capital have created a repeatable process for value creation. As sons of physicians, they understand how important it is to mentor their clinical shareholders in private equity to maximize the intrinsic value of the practices. Contact DuneGlass Capital at Partner@DuneGlassCapital.com to learn more about how they can enhance the value of your practice, or visit http://www.DuneGlassCapital.com.
