DUNWOODY, Ga., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From comprehensive general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry to Invisalign orthodontics and pediatric care, Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offers a wide spectrum of dental treatments for children, teens, adults and seniors. This premier practice, led by Dr. Angela Ojibway and Dr. John Bruce, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Christine McGowan has joined their team of dental professionals. Dr. McGowan is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. She brings over 20 years of experience in dentistry and has been selected as a "Top Dentist" by Atlanta Magazine. Dr. Christine McGowan offers all phases of general dentistry, including veneers, crowns, root canals and extractions. She is experienced in cosmetic dentistry and also provides patients the benefit of administering Botox and dermal fillers, with a special interest and experience in the lower third of the face, including the lip area.
Throughout her professional career, Dr. McGowan has completed hundreds of hours of dental continuing education. In her private practice, she strives to improve the health and well-being of her patients with a relationship-based approach and complete and comprehensive dentistry. Dr. Christine McGowan is committed to providing exceptional dental care, utilizing advanced technology such as digital impressions and intraoral imaging, and using other techniques that improve the patient experience.
"I am looking forward to becoming a part of this amazing team and providing the very best in personalized dental care for my new patients," says Dr. Christine McGowan.
More About Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry:
Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry provides an array of general dentistry services such as cleanings and checkups, oral cancer screenings, root canal therapy, dental crowns, tooth extractions, wisdom teeth removal and specialty treatments for jaw pain and gingivitis. Whether patients are seeking to restore the appearance of their smile with dental implants or desire a smile makeover with cosmetic porcelain veneers or teeth whitening, Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry provides patients the benefit of receiving all of their dental treatments under one roof. The talented team at our practice has earned a reputation in the community as one of the best dental practices serving the North Atlanta area and our online patient reviews are award-winning.
For more information about the services offered at Dunwoody Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, please visit http://www.dfcdonline.com or call (770) 399-9199.
