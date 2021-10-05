WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced two new major lines of products for its DuPont™ Liveo™ biopharmaceutical processing customers, as the company pursues execution of its healthcare investment roadmap to meet customer needs and the healthcare industry's rapid expansion.
- Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing – A range of extruded thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) pharma tubing dedicated to fluid transport and single-use bioprocessing applications, produced under similar high-quality and high-purity principles as Liveo™ Silicone Pharma Tubing
- Liveo™ Pharma Bottle Closures – Closures specifically designed to seal threaded glass and plastic bottles and containers used for critical fluid transfer, media and buffer pooling and storage, and sample collection in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology processes.
These new products will be showcased at three upcoming biopharmaceutical industry events: CBioPC in Nanjing, China, on October 15 and 16; INTERPHEX in New York, New York, USA, October 19 through 21; and CPhI in Milan, Italy, November 19 through 21.
DuPont is a trusted partner in the biopharma processing industry. Over the last 70+ years, the company has developed a leadership position within the industry by building upon foundational capabilities that serve the highly regulated biopharmaceutical market.
The release of these new products and the company's recent investments cement its commitment to serving the healthcare market by offering high-quality, high-performance solutions; application and material science expertise; and strong regulatory support.
About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions
DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
10/5/21
Media Contact
Fiona Paul Pinter, DuPont, +41 79 5713084, fiona.paul-pinter@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont