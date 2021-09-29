WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) celebrated the inauguration of its new medical elastomers mixers at the Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) in Hemlock, Michigan, USA, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The investment in the new mixers responds to increased supply needs from DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions customers.
The capacity expansion will:
- Expand in-house medical-grade silicone elastomer (Liquid Silicone Rubber and High Consistency Rubber) manufacturing capabilities
- Enable sustainable growth in Liveo™ medical elastomer product lines serving specialty medical devices along the value chain
- Support the strong growth of in-house production of Liveo™ pharmaceutical tubing dedicated to biopharmaceutical processing, and of medical devices and topical blends.
"The deployment of these mixers will not only help alleviate supply chain pressure – which in turn supports our customers' growth – but the expansion will also enhance the well-being of the HIMS community through the creation of six new positions at the site," said Jessica Snyder, HIMS Site Leader for DuPont Healthcare.
The 8,000 square foot site expansion was a coordinated effort by DuPont staff and over 10 local contracting companies. With over 52,500 contractor hours logged, all the work was successfully completed without a single safety incident.
The ribbon-cutting event featured a site tour and remarks by Samuel Ponzo, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, and by JoAnn Crary, President and CEO of Saginaw Future – which recognized DuPont HIMS with an Economic Development Award in 2021.
"DuPont's new investment in the Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) will support continued growth and retain jobs in Saginaw County," said Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary. "Saginaw Future is proud to be a partner and strong supporter of DuPont HIMS, which is a key producer of materials for critical healthcare applications that improve patient comfort and safety."
DuPont increasingly is committed to serving the healthcare market, offering high-quality, high-performance solutions; application and material science expertise; and strong regulatory support to address healthcare customers' specific needs. As previously announced, the company plans additional future healthcare investments, including:
- Adding a new overmolded assembly (OMA) press at HIMS
- Opening a new healthcare manufacturing site for biopharmaceutical processing tubing in Cooper River, South Carolina, USA
- Expanding local manufacturing capabilities in China for biopharmaceutical processing tubing designated for regional sales.
These future investments are intended to be deployed between now and the second half of 2022.
About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions
DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in silicone-based technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
