WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced continued investment in its DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions capabilities and manufacturing capacity. Given the recent unprecedented supply chain pressure and market disruption, the company is pursuing execution of its healthcare investment roadmap to meet customer needs and the healthcare industry's rapid expansion. These investments target specialty healthcare markets, such as medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions.
Our investments include several Liveo™ product lines and an expanded geographical manufacturing footprint, specifically:
- New elastomer mixers at the company's dedicated Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) in Hemlock, Michigan, USA
- A new over-molded assembly (OMA) press at HIMS
- Opening of a new healthcare site for biopharmaceutical processing tubing in Cooper River, South Carolina, USA
- Added local manufacturing capabilities in China for biopharmaceutical processing tubing designated for regional sales.
"DuPont is committed to pursuing investments in healthcare capabilities to better serve customers around the world and enable them to grow, innovate and save lives," said Eugenio Toccalino, Global Business Director, DuPont Healthcare and Specialty Lubricants. "As a result of the global biologic production trend –– the reliability and adaptability of single-use components suppliers is more critical than ever. These continued investments are a testament to our long-term commitment to the healthcare industry".
In 2019, DuPont announced its investment in additional medical-grade elastomer mixers at HIMS. The new mixers at the Hemlock, Michigan site have been installed and will be inaugurated on September 29, 2021. They will enable the sustainable growth of the Liveo™ medical silicone elastomer product lines serving specialty medical device applications, the production expansion of topical formulated excipients and will support expansion of in-house production of Liveo™ pharmaceutical silicone tubing for biopharmaceutical processing.
New over-molding press capabilities are scheduled to go online at HIMS in November 2021. The new press will allow expanded manufacturing of Over-molded Assemblies (OMA) that improve high-purity fluid transfer and biopharmaceutical processes.
In the second quarter of 2022, DuPont expects to begin to operate a second healthcare site – located in Cooper River, South Carolina. The site will ensure business continuity for our customers and offer a highly reliable and sustainable supply of healthcare solutions. Initially, the site will be used to expand production of silicone pharmaceutical tubing intended for biopharmaceutical processing. The Liveo™ pharma tubing manufactured in Cooper River will meet the same level of quality management and healthcare regulatory compliance as Liveo™ pharma tubing products manufactured at HIMS.
Additionally, in the second half of 2022, DuPont plans to expand its global manufacturing footprint to better serve customers, by adding silicone pharmaceutical tubing production capacity in China dedicated to the region's fast-growing customers.
The deployment of these multiple investments will contribute to establish a stronger manufacturing footprint to help alleviate pressure on supply chains and help customers grow in their respective markets. DuPont increasingly is committed to serving the healthcare market, offering high-quality, high-performance solutions; application and material science expertise; and strong regulatory support to address healthcare customers' specific needs.
About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions
DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in silicone-based technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.
On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the separation of the materials science business through the spin-off of Dow Inc., ("Dow") including Dow's subsidiary The Dow Chemical Company (the "Dow Distribution"). On June 1, 2019, the Company completed the separation of the agriculture business through the spin-off of Corteva, Inc. ("Corteva") including Corteva's subsidiary E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company ("EID"), (the "Corteva Distribution and together with the Dow Distribution, the "DWDP Distributions").
On February 1, 2021 the Company completed the divestiture of the Nutrition & Biosciences ("N&B") business to International Flavors & Fragrance Inc. ("IFF") in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction (the "N&B Transaction") that resulted in IFF issuing shares to DuPont stockholders.
On July 1, 2021, DuPont completed the previously announced acquisition of the Laird Performance Materials business, (the "Laird PM Acquisition").
Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause DuPont's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the Laird PM Acquisition within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate the Laird Performance Materials business; (ii) ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with the N&B Transaction, Laird PM Acquisition or the DWDP Distributions; (iii) changes in relevant tax and other laws; (iv) indemnification of certain legacy liabilities of EID in connection with the Corteva Distribution; (v) risks and costs related to the performance under and impact of the cost sharing arrangement by and between DuPont, Corteva and The Chemours Company related to future eligible PFAS costs; (vi) failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio changes, including meeting conditions under the Letter Agreement entered in connection with the Corteva Distribution, related to the transfer of certain levels of assets and businesses; (vii) uncertainty as to the long-term value of DuPont common stock; (viii) risks and uncertainties related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) on DuPont's business, results of operations, access to sources of liquidity and financial condition which depend on highly uncertain and unpredictable future developments, including, but not limited to, the duration and spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions resume; and (ix) other risks to DuPont's business, operations; each as further discussed in detail in and results of operations as discussed in DuPont's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
9/7/21
Media Contact
Fiona Paul Pinter, DuPont, +41 79 5713084, fiona.paul-pinter@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont