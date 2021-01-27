FOREST PARK, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact every aspect of people's daily lives. Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, there has been an unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep frontline healthcare personnel, essential workers, educators, and people safe.
With the ongoing demand for PPE and next-generation performance, manufacturers are being pushed to develop and rapidly produce vast amounts of customized materials to support the diverse performance needs of PPE shields, barriers, and garbing. Duraco, a leading manufacturer of adhesive tapes and foams, has remained at the forefront of this effort, supporting manufacturers of PPE with high-performing tapes, fasteners, and barrier materials converted into the unique shapes and formats to meet customer product specifications. Unlike traditional fasteners and liquid adhesives, which are messy and take time to use, tapes have proven to make processes more efficient to get PPE products manufactured faster.
Duraco's foundation of flexible manufacturing and rapid development has produced over millions of feet/pieces of customized bonding solutions for PPE. These solutions include double-sided foam tapes, hook and loop fasteners, high bond tapes, polyolefin, and polyurethane foam barrier solutions which are used to provide a secure seal and comfortable wear for the end user.
When working with Duraco, customers can expect to receive top-quality service that goes above and beyond. Dan Johnstone (Key Interiors Design) was amazed with the team's patriotism and efforts to supply tape solutions in an efficient manner to support in keeping the nation safe.
"Since our first contact just under 4 weeks ago the support, pricing, and response from Duraco has been an overwhelming and positive experience. Your patriotism and support to our nation in its hour trial is awesome to see, and we appreciate everything Duraco has done for us."
Duraco is committed to supporting key customers in rapidly supplying PPE to protect frontline and essential workers. COVID-19 may be here for a while, however, Duraco is prepared and ready to step up with adhesive tapes which are used to create essential applications to keep people safe.
You can count on this US-based manufacturer to come through. Duraco stands by its word when they say, "Speed is at the heart of their bonding solutions."
They have supported many businesses through the pandemic and will continue to do so to stop the spread and bring the virus to a halt.
About Duraco
Duraco is a B2B manufacturer of specialty tapes, which are sold into highly attractive end markets including Point-of Purchase displays, appliances, transit packaging, construction, signage, and HVAC. Duraco's application-specific tapes are strong alternatives to mechanical fasteners and traditional glues offering longevity, strength, efficiencies in customer's assembly operations and breadth of substrates. Duraco's customer service team will continue to offer their expertise to customers determining which products are ideal for their applications. With a diversified customer base, Duraco maintains loyal relationships for over 40 years and is continuously growing with over 6,800 customers in 2020. Headquartered in Forest Park, Illinois.
Duraco's recent acquisition of Infinity Tapes, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts is a leading manufacturer of double coated tapes, silicon coated liners and tamper evident products in the transit packaging and industrial end markets.
TeachersTape® is another brand under Duraco's portfolio serving the Education industry. TeachersTape offers a line of adhesive tapes as valuable alternatives to glue and putty in the classroom whether physical or virtual. TeachersTape has also served as a critical solution for safety gear and PPE within the classroom to keep teachers and students safe.
Duraco and Infinity Tapes have a combined workforce of 186 employees with fulfillment centers that are in Rancho Cucamonga, California and Mississauga, Canada. To learn more about Duraco, please visit http://www.duraco.com.
