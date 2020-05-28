CUPERTINO, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced today that James E. Brown, President and CEO, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Health Care Conference, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT. Institutional investors and analysts that are participating in the conference may request a virtual one-on-one meeting through the conference coordinators.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/drrx/
The live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking on the "Investors" tab. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on DURECT's website in the "Event Calendar" of the "Investors" section.
About DURECT Corporation
DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DURECT's lead candidate, DUR-928, has demonstrated the ability to regulate the expression of genes involved in lipid metabolism, inflammatory responses and cell survival. This drug candidate is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis (AH), and Phase 1 development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We are also working with the FDA on the design of a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial of DUR-928 in COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury. DURECT's proprietary drug delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. A key product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (bupivacaine extended-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery. DURECT has also entered into an agreement with Gilead Sciences to develop and commercialize a long-acting injectable HIV investigational product using DURECT's SABER® technology. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com.
DURECT Forward-Looking Statement
The statements in this press release regarding the potential for DUR-928 to treat AH, NASH or COVID-19 patients and plans for clinical development of DUR-928, including plans to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial of DUR-928 in COVID-19 patients, and the potential benefits and uses of our drug candidates, including the potential use of DUR-928 to treat acute organ injuries such as AH, NASH and COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury, are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that future clinical trials of DUR-928 do not confirm the results of trials conducted on small numbers of patients, are not started when anticipated, take longer to conduct than anticipated, do not generate similar positive results as generated in earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy of DUR-928 in a statistically significant manner, the risk of disruptions to our business operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk that additional time and resources may be required for development, testing and regulatory approval of DUR-928, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of our drug candidates, our potential failure to maintain our collaborative agreements with third parties such as Gilead or consummate new collaborations and risks related to our ability to obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on May 11, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors."
NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928 and POSIMIR are investigational drug candidates under development and have not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication.