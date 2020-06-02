PHOENIX, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every June, advocates, volunteers, health professionals, caregivers, and family members come together to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and brain awareness. Supporters wear purple in solidarity for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia on The Longest Day, June 20.
Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service, is encouraging families to use the month of June as a time to reassess their loved one's dementia care situation. The company is the only senor placement service with dementia care system-certification that helps families find, at no cost, independent living, assisted living, and memory care options.
"Deciding where and when to place an aging loved one is far more complicated when they have some form of dementia, and especially during a global pandemic," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Several factors go into choosing a long-term care community for a dementia patient. Due to their decreased cognitive ability, they may also require additional assistance and consideration during COVID-19.
A needs assessment conducted by a knowledgeable professional is usually the first step in moving a loved one with dementia to senior living," explained Olea. "Our assessments focus on developing a deeper understanding of a senior's cognitive condition as it relates to their ability to complete activities of daily living (ADLs) with or without partial or total assistance."
Olea added that Assisted Living Locators certified dementia care advisors provide an in-depth assessment of all the client's needs, along with thoughtful analysis and recommendations for best-fit care options. Families can begin their assessment process with an easy-to-use online tool on Assisted Living Locators website, that is followed up with a virtual in-take interview by phone or video call.
"For those with loved ones battling Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia at home during COVID-19, this may be an extremely challenging time," said Olea. "While it may seem that group environments like assisted living facilities are not the right choice right now, for many, it's still the best option. Considering the enhanced safety measures senior living communities are taking, moving into a senior community may make more sense than living alone and not getting adequate care."
If you're noticing changes in your loved one's cognitive health and have questions about dementia care, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.
About Assisted Living Locators
Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500® issue and Franchise Business Review's 2020 Top Franchises Report. Visit: www.AssistedLivingLocators.com.