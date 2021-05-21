MANHATTAN, Kan., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dustoff06, a veteran owned company lead by CEO Frank Kirby, a retired, three-time combat vet, is proud to announce its launch of ZO CBD, a Colorado-grown, all-natural, laboratory-tested, physician-recommended, full-spectrum CBD developed with the support of cutting-edge biotech company Enso Nutraceuticals, LLC, a division of Enso Discoveries, best known for their high science and sterility.
"As a combat veteran I understand what it is like to stare at the ceiling all night, feeling mentally exhausted knowing that each day seems harder than the last. I've tried the pills, I've tried alcohol, and I've found nothing worked for me. I know there are many veterans that are 'suffering in silence' with problems like sleep deprivation, anxiety, and a wide range of PTSD—stemming from situations that only we can understand."
"As the CEO of Dustoff06, LLC my sole focus is to help veterans address these detrimental physical and mental health issues with the safest, responsibly sourced, all-natural products—the same product that has worked for countless veterans," states Frank Kirby, CEO of Dustoff06, and combat veteran.
ZO CBD was developed to solve several of the industry's problems:
- Provenance: Do you know where your CBD ingredients are coming from? Is the product processed overseas? How can you be sure your are buying a quality product?
With so many companies trying to enter the market with CBD from overseas products you can't be sure where the ingredients and the processing comes from. A celebrity endorsement doesn't guarantee quality, efficacy, or provide a certificate of analysis.
- Too many choices: Why does it seem like the same product is rebottled with different labels? How can you tell which one is right for you?
Virtually the same content/product often found in multiple bottles sold by many different companies under different licensing agreements is sold on the same shelf under confusing names. A physician for example, would not order five different bottles of aspirin for one patient, with different amounts of tablets under a variety of diagnosis. After talking with many physicians, we agreed that one strong legal content bottle, with COAs and sterility is all you need. By a simple controlled dosage with regards to each diagnosis you can achieve the desired result.
CBD 101: CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring substance that's used to for its feeling of relaxation and calm. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it's not psychoactive but is a product of the same plant family—marijuana and hemp.
Since the non-psychoactive CBD has been gaining popularity throughout the media and scientific community for noticeable recovery benefits without the illegal substances and carcinogens of some forms of marijuana we wanted to share a little how CDB oil has been shown to help patients with sleep disorders, chronic pain, psychological problems such as PTSD, and how it has shown to have anti-inflammatory benefits.
Here are some things you need to know about CBD, Hemp, and THC:
- CBD has only trace amounts of THC (less than .3%)
- CBD Oil and Hemp Oil comes from the legal, non-psychoactive hemp plant
- Cannabis Sativa L produces two types: marijuana and hemp
- CBD is produced by both, but THC is not in both
- A marijuana plant contains enough THC to get users "high", hemp does not
Farming of ZO CBD: Our organic hemp is grown using our own ground water and natural fertilizers. Prior to planting we test our soil for pesticide content and follow the growth of each plant all the way through processing. Each plant is handpicked/harvested at our family farm in Colorado. From seed to plant to flower, our product is tested at every level, guaranteeing quality in our end-product.
The hemp is processed into CBD oil using a proprietary processing method at a state-of-the-art facility, then moved to in-house laboratories at Enso Nutraceuticals in Manhattan, Kansas. All product bottles are made sterile on an auto-clave, and droppers are cleaned. Before the product leaves the lab environment it is packaged in an air-tight pouch for additional quality assurance.
ZO CBD carries multiple COA's (Certificates of Analysis) which can be read with a simple scan of a barcode from each bottle.
Full-Spectrum: Leading experts agree that using a full-spectrum CBD product with a high concentration is the best way to gain the desired results for improved sleep, decreased inflammation and pain, and other calming properties. Our product maintains all the flavonoids, terpenes and cannabinoids from the original hemp plant so you can experience the full benefits of the 'entourage effect.' This is the effect that generates the most therapeutic benefits to its users. Our product helps with relieving anxiety, stress and restfulness—all based on the dosing we provide.
Our product contains 3,000 mg of pure full-spectrum CBD in each bottle. Instead of trying to sell you different kinds of CBD products for different ailments, we offer just one bottle that can help you with many, if not all of your ailments. Dosing is the key, which we provide for supporting better sleep, natural processing of anxiety and general cognitive health.
"For over 20 years I have struggled with sleeping disorders. Rarely was there a night that I was able to sleep for more than four hours. Often, my nights involved several short periods of sleep followed by several hours awake. My mornings typically began around 0400, because I was unable to go back to sleep.
The first night I tried ZO CBD oil from Dustoff06 I slept for almost eight full hours. Since starting on my CBD regiment, I have no trouble falling asleep and staying asleep throughout the night. When I do wake in the middle of the night, I have been able to fall asleep again within 15 minutes after. I'm now sleeping until 0700 on most mornings and have had a need to use an alarm clock again.
My wife has also noticed that since I've started sleeping better, I've not been as easily agitated, and I've even started to lose some weight. I have noticed that I have more energy throughout the day and no longer find myself tired in the middle of the day. I would recommend this product to anyone that is having trouble getting a good night's sleep." —John W. Grace, CW5(ret)
"Like most veterans I too suffer from sleep issues, chronic pain and PTSD. For years I tried everything the VA prescribed me," retired SSG Staff Sergeant David Clukey explains how ZO CBD has helped him, "It's helped me get the sleep that my body needs, it's helped me with my PTSD symptoms, and even some of my acute and chronic pain that I suffer on a day-to-day basis. You owe it to yourself to try this product. You won't regret it!"
Dustoff06, LLC is a veteran-owned company, proud to serve veterans with the highest quality CBD oil and regenerative medicine products. Our oil, ZO CBD, is physician-recommended, full-spectrum (including CBD, CBN, and CBC), and from Colorado-grown hemp. ZO CBD is packaged in a highly regulated environment through a sterile bottling process, and the contents of every bottle is backed by extensive lab testing. For more information visit http://www.dustoff06.com
