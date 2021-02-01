LA GRANGE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As schools across the country are looking for ways to safely reopen for in-person instruction, several have been successfully greeting students with contact-free, walk-through body temperature screening for months. With the DuThermX Body Temperature Measurement System from Chicago area Dubak Electrical Group, students and staff can quickly and easily enter a building while following safety protocols.
Several schools have been using a combination of the DuThermX Mobile Cart or DuThermX Kiosk Series. The Mobile Cart has a moveable, rechargeable, contract-free system with visual or sound alarms that alert staff to elevated temperatures. The DuThermX Kiosk Series offers a single 7-inch camera checkpoint that can be installed on a desktop or counter. Both use thermal imaging scanners to read body temperature.
Nazareth Academy, a college prep Catholic high school in La Grange Park, Illinois, now welcomes students at the door with the DuThermX Mobile Cart. Elementary and middle school students in Pleasantdale Schools in La Grange and Burr Ridge, Illinois, Holy Family High School in Brookfield, Colorado, and Argo Community High School in Summit, Illinois, have been using the DuThermX Mobile Carts and Kiosks.
"The body temperature screenings with the DuThermX systems are ensuring accurate screenings very simply," said Dave Palzet, superintendent at Pleasantdale School District 107. "We added a mid-day screen in the gym for elementary students as they enter for snack time. The additional layer of checking has helped alleviate fears."
Dubak Electrical Group launched DuThermX, the first fully integrated body temperature measurement system for industrial and commercial applications in the United States in April 2020. The contact-free, high-capacity system detects elevated body temperatures as large numbers of people enter schools, factories, healthcare facilities, buildings, and event venues. The DuThermX system uses advanced thermal camera technology and can be integrated with existing security systems.
The Pleasantdale School District provides 853 students in grades preschool through eighth grade in two schools. Located in the western Cook County suburbs, PSD 107 serves families from the communities of Burr Ridge, Willow Springs, Indian Head Park, Countryside, and LaGrange.
Palzet notes that the temperature screenings have identified a couple of asymptomatic cases in elementary school children who then are isolated and appropriate safety measures are taken.
"We are pleased that we have chosen the DuThermX systems as one of many tools to help provide a level of confidence to our students and staff that we are doing the most we can to ensure everyone's safe return," noted Joe Murphy, Business Manager at Argo Community High School in Summit, Illinois, which has two Kiosks and two Mobile Carts.
"We are so grateful to have the DuThermX cart that will allow us to expedite the daily check-in process for students, faculty and staff as they arrive at school," said Therese Hawkins, Principal at Nazareth Academy. "Nazareth remains so very proud of the way our Hybrid Plan allows for in-person learning to occur for our students. We have developed comprehensive COVID health and safety protocols and the DuThermX cart helps us greatly in completing the first step - checking the temperatures of all who enter our building in the morning."
Nazareth Academy has been welcoming students for in-person learning since August. Their Hybrid Learning Plan uses a rotating schedule of in-person learning two full days per week combined with synchronous online classes and asynchronous lessons. The student body is split alphabetically to allow for adequate distancing.
"We are delighted that these schools can welcome students and staff back to school with an easy temperature screening system in place," says Nick Dubak, Chief Operating Officer of Dubak Electrical Group. "Our clients – including schools, businesses and buildings throughout Chicago and the country – are looking for simple solutions that can help return people to their daily activities without a lot of hassle. With DuThermX, people can enter without stopping for a screening or needing to remove a mask or face covering."
"This is a game changer for us," notes Kathy Gross, nurse at Nazareth Academy. "Along with practices already in place, such as mask wearing, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and hand washing measures; the DuThermX system will really help in our strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our school community."
DuThermX allows for continuous flow of visitors, integrates with existing security systems at large commercial buildings and industrial sites, and can provide facial recognition and data analysis. The DuThermX product line includes the DuThermX Venue Series, Walk Thru Series, Mobile Cart Series, Modular Container Series, Healthcare Series, Kiosk Series and Customized Solutions. These systems use advanced thermal camera technology, calibrators, monitors, and warning lights.
The DuThermX Difference
DuThermX is a contact-free and continuous flow system, which alleviates the need for manual screening and any bottle necks created by stopping people that often requires additional personnel at any venue entry point. It can be added to existing surveillance and monitoring systems or installed separately.
Easily, quickly, unobtrusively, DuThermX detects body temperatures within +/- 0.54 degrees Fahrenheit with a response time of 30 milliseconds. When a person passes through an entry point with an elevated temperature, an alarm alerts designated personnel. The multi notification alarm system can include audible, visual, email, SMS text, onscreen and network video capture. Additional DuThermX applications will be available for walk-thru entry, airport entrances, outdoor tunnels and event venues as well as offering solutions for smaller offices or businesses.
